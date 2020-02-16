Glenview Trust Co Has $207,000 Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DCI opened at $52.53 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

