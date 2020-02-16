Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of EA stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.