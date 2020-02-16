Glenview Trust Co Acquires 585 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 171.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 307,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 49.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,335 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after buying an additional 152,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137,707 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $188.06 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.52 and its 200 day moving average is $182.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

