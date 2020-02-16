Glassman Wealth Services Raises Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.53.

UTX opened at $153.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.27. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $121.48 and a twelve month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

