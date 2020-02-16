Glassman Wealth Services Purchases Shares of 3,337 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,674,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,023,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $31.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

