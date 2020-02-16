Glassman Wealth Services Has $488,000 Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Raytheon were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.57.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $227.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.88 and its 200 day moving average is $207.64. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.