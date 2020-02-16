Glassman Wealth Services Has $181,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577,328 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,920 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,809,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9,480.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 228,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 946.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 175,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $96.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

