Glassman Wealth Services Has $143,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 284,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $33.61 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

