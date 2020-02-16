Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 88 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

MA stock opened at $340.95 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $341.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.00 and its 200-day moving average is $288.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.