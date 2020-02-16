Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 2,860 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp comprises 1.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 0.19% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.