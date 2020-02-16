Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

