Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.34.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
