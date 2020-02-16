Gladstone Capital Management LLP Has $496,000 Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP reduced its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,981 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital comprises about 0.1% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 198,095 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,930,000 after acquiring an additional 114,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $2,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $369.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

