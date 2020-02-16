Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 612,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,658 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 74,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 55,659 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of GBCI opened at $44.13 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

