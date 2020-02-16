Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 655,316 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 594,316 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,004,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,109,093 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

