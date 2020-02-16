Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including $7.59, $20.33, $24.71 and $10.42. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 5% against the dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $70,473.00 and $2,454.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,020,903 coins and its circulating supply is 7,020,899 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.71, $50.68, $7.59, $10.42, $5.63, $33.89, $18.98, $11.91, $70.83, $31.10, $20.33 and $13.92. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

