GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded at Itau Unibanco

Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GeoPark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of GeoPark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GeoPark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

GPRK opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

