GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

A number of research firms have commented on GNMK. BidaskClub cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, COO Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $28,268.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,225 shares of company stock valued at $445,697. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $2,165,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

