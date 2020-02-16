General Electric (LON:GEC) Plans Dividend of $0.01

General Electric (LON:GEC) declared a dividend on Friday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:GEC opened at GBX 12.92 ($0.17) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 366.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 644.61. General Electric has a 1-year low of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,362.20 ($17.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 78.37 and a quick ratio of 63.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

