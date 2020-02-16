General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded by Cfra to Buy

Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $211.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $195.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GD. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.44. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.