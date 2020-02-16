General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 171.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 307,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 49.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 162.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 152,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,802 shares. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

