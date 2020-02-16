GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.11. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 2,255,193 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

About GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

