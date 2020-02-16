GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 60,138.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 203,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 203,269 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,716 shares. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 50.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

