GAM Holding AG Takes $782,000 Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,700. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

