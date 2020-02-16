GAM Holding AG Raises Stock Position in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.35% of Overstock.com worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 58.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Overstock.com Inc has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. ValuEngine raised Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

