GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,754 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

MBT stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

