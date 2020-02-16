GAM Holding AG Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

ALGN opened at $274.95 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.43.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total transaction of $214,888.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $11,013.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock worth $1,568,773 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.