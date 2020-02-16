Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $19.50 on Friday. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Get Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund alerts:

In other Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund news, President Bruce N. Alpert sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.