Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72, approximately 420 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fuji Media in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94.

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting; radio broadcasting; streaming platforms; content production; games; music; advertising; publishing; and direct marketing activities.

