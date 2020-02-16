FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

FTSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of FTS International from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTS International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of FTS International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.61.

NYSE FTSI opened at $1.16 on Thursday. FTS International has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.87 million. Analysts forecast that FTS International will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTS International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 191,516 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FTS International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FTS International by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTS International by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,719,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 571,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FTS International by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

