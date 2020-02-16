Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

FRPT stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $215,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,175 shares of company stock valued at $558,696. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 397.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,568,000 after purchasing an additional 575,718 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3,162.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 365,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 113.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

