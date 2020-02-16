Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43, 76 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE France ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.58% of Franklin FTSE France ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

