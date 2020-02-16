Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) announced its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter.

FORD opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

