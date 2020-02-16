Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) announced its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter.
FORD opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.
Forward Industries Company Profile
