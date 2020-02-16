Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fortive worth $32,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fortive by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fortive by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

