Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Cfra

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by Cfra from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.48.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,603.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,482. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after buying an additional 1,506,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 719.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,486,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,609,000 after buying an additional 489,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,144,000 after purchasing an additional 405,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

