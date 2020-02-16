Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 630,497 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,654,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 232,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,863,000 after acquiring an additional 149,780 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,758,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $119.19. The company had a trading volume of 970,562 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $255,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,133.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

