Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.12-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.55 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.82-1.94 EPS.

Forrester Research stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 58,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,107. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $805.87 million, a P/E ratio of -80.15, a PEG ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $36,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,621 shares of company stock valued at $103,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.