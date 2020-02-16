Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.82-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-507 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.8 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.18 EPS.

NASDAQ FORR traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $43.28. 58,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $805.87 million, a PE ratio of -80.15, a P/E/G ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $44,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,626 shares in the company, valued at $689,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,621 shares of company stock worth $103,203. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

