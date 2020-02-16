Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 101.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FL. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 543,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,960,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,147,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 448.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,301 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 234,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $40.38 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

