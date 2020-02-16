FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLIR Systems continues to innovate new products, to capture larger market shares. Declining cost of thermal imaging technology has created opportunity to increase the adoption of thermal technology, thereby boosting its prospects. In October, it acquired the intellectual property and certain operating assets of Aria Insights, Inc. This should expand its industry-leading technology portfolio built from its acquisitions of Prox Dynamics, Aeryon Labs and Endeavor Robotics. In the past year, the stock outperformed the industry. However, the U.S.-China tariff war may hurt its growth trajectory. Strong competition from various big and small industry players remains a threat to its profitability. Product performance and product reputation are some of the biggest challenges faced by FLIR Systems.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLIR. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.40.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

