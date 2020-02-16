First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.72 and last traded at $34.78, 3,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

