First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Stock Price Up 0%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.76 and last traded at $58.54, approximately 8,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 3,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

