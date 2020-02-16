First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.83, approximately 29,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 51,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

