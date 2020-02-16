First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.88, approximately 77,639 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 202,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,872,000 after purchasing an additional 127,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 952,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 41,698 shares in the last quarter.

