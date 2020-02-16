First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Hovde Group raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 65,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,802. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

