First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 115,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.

In related news, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 500 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $33,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,619.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in First Capital in the second quarter valued at $203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Capital by 11,573.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 144,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Capital by 89.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Capital by 24.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Capital by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCAP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of -0.14. First Capital has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $75.79.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.