First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of FNLC opened at $28.36 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Tony C. Mckim sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $202,841.76. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

