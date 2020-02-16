First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FAF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 989,421 shares. First American Financial has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $66.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after buying an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,172,000 after buying an additional 651,033 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after buying an additional 481,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 269.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $17,782,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens increased their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

