Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $123,985.00 and $9.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00043584 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00440840 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001384 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 274.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006937 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012374 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.