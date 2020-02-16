FintruX Network Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $730.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.60 or 0.02871258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00237045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00147875 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022044 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

