FintruX Network (FTX) Price Tops $0.0116

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $42.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

